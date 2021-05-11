Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.53 EPS

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 291,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,745. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 5,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.