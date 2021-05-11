BMO Capital Markets Boosts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$15.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th.

FR opened at C$19.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$10.16 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$152.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 6.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 2,333 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$51,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,453,000. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 100,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at C$305,300. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,602.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

