BMO Capital Markets Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.57.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

TSE:POW traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, reaching C$37.10. 644,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,821. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The firm has a market cap of C$25.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$18.79 and a 12 month high of C$37.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.96.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.