BMO Capital Markets Trims Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Target Price to C$45.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Daylighting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

TSE BAD opened at C$40.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.87. Badger Daylighting has a fifty-two week low of C$25.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.58.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 1.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 484.62%.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.