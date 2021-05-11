Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

WIFI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. 19,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,231. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $625.62 million, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

