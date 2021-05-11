BonFi (BNF) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $1.06 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00060745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00107723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.72 or 0.00804136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.13 or 0.09510501 BTC.

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

