Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,263.10 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,386.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2,176.56. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

