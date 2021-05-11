Booking Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($4.24) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($4.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,345.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $21.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $25.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $79.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $126.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $124.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $145.26 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,263.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,386.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,176.56. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

