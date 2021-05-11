Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,850.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking stock opened at $2,263.10 on Friday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,386.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2,176.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Booking by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Booking by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

