Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$51.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

BLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,105.

BLX stock opened at C$36.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$26.75 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 65.55.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

