BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

BPMP stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

