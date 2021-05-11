BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $5,316,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of BP by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in BP by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 75,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in BP by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 149,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 59,015 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

