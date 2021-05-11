BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BP by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 33.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

