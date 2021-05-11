Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives $12.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

