Bray Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 194,048 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 194,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,204,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Well by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,330. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.