BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 81.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

