Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -896.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

