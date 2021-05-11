Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NYSE MNRL opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -896.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

