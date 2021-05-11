BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 48.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

Pinterest stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

