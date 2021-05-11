BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

