BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,689 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

