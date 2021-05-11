BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $277.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.87. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

