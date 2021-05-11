BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in Vipshop by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

