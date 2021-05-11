Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys 2,467 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Microsoft by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 686,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 302,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.83 and a 200-day moving average of $230.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.