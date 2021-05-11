Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,243. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRMK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.