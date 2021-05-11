Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report $331.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. Express reported sales of $210.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

EXPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Express by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Express by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Express by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXPR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,271,264. The company has a market capitalization of $200.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Express has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

