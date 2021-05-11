Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Post $0.76 EPS

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.81. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 660%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $18,929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. 10,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

