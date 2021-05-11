Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Post $0.76 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.81. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 660%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $18,929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. 10,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.