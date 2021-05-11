Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $51,822,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,527,000 after acquiring an additional 711,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,266,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HASI opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

