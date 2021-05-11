Brokerages Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Vertiv also posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 134,438 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 60,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,773. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

