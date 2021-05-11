Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce $7.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.23 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.80 million, with estimates ranging from $95.19 million to $112.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of XERS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.