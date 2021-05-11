Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. First Busey reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

BUSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

BUSE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.14. 188,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. First Busey has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Busey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Busey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

