Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 868,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,102. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74,313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 840,649 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 244,715 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

