Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.50 Million

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce $644.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $664.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $624.49 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $607.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,570,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 514,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,187,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.00. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

