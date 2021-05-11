Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $919.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,261. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

