Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.50). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of ($3.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.19. 1,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,609. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.68.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

