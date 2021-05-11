Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Target Price at $32.54

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGHT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in 8X8 by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1,248.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 97,260 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 18.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,969,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,778. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

