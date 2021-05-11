Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target at $301.07

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.79.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.26. argenx has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

