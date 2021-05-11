Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$51.00

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

BLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,105.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$36.05 on Friday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$26.75 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 65.55.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

