Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Target Price at $10.80

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Dawson James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $367.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

