Brokerages Set GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Price Target at $4.96

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 970,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,953. The firm has a market cap of $557.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GasLog by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 234,564 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in GasLog during the first quarter worth $2,308,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

