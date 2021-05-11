Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $29.67

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $30.97. 2,834,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,176. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.