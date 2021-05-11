Brokerages Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Target Price at $68.33

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock valued at $427,596,132. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

OSH traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

