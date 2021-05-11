Brokerages Set Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Target Price at $14.67

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several analysts recently commented on PVAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.