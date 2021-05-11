Brokerages Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) PT at $11.35

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $14.99 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $463.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

