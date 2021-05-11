Brokers Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNV. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$198.42.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$179.36 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$168.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.56.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

