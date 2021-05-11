Brokers Set Expectations for Haynes International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haynes International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $32.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $418.61 million, a P/E ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -166.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

