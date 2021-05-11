Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

