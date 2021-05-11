BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives $20.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRT. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. 196,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,661. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

