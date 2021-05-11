Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $2,470,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 599,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 78.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

