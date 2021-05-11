Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,460 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.65% of Brunswick worth $48,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

